Pak in semi finals of West Asia baseball in Colombo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan breezed into the semi finals of the West Asia baseball Cup after making short work of Bangladesh 17-0 runs in their second match in Colombo on Tuesday.

According to the information made available here to APP by Pakistan Federation baseball, Pak team mounted persistent pressure on their rivals with quality display of baseball for the entertainment of the audience.

In an exhibition of flawless games with astute planning and lovely coordination among the players, Pak team stamped their supremacy from the word go and maintained it till the end of the play as Bangladesh appeared no match to the Pak team.

In their opening match, Pak team outplayed Iran 11-1 to open their account in the event on a confident note.

For Pakistan Ubaidullah, Muhammad Abdullah, Syed Amin Afridi, Arsalan Jamshaid, Asad Ali, Muhammad Sadiq and Fazal ur Reham scored 2 runs each, Umair Imdad Bhatti, Muhammad Rafi and Sumair Zawar contributed with one run each in Pak teams thumping victory.

Taimoor Javed was the winning pitcher for Pakistan. He played two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out four and walking one. Arshad Mehmood, Inayat Ullah Khan and Muhammad Usman all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Pakistan was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Mohammad Abdullah had the most chances in the field with eight. Pakistan tore up the base paths, as six players stole at least two bases. Alzidi led the way with four.

Meanwhile, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball/Team Leader has congratulated Team Pakistan for their impressive win and hoped that it will continue its unbeaten in its coming matches.

In the second match Sri Lanka beat Nepal 18, 0 and moved into the semi finals.

Tomorrow, Wednesday two matches will be played. The first match between Nepal and India, the second match between Iran and Bangladesh.

The winners will face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Semi Finals.