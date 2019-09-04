Pak, India face off in SAARC Snooker on Thursday

Pakistani cueists would be up against the Indian players in the semifinals of the 1st SAARC Snooker Championship 2019 to be played at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistani cueists would be up against the Indian players in the semifinals of the 1st SAARC Snooker Championship 2019 to be played at Dhaka Bangladesh on Thursday.

According to information received here, Pakistani cueists Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal on Wednesday qualified for the semifinals of the Snooker Championship.

Asjad would face Laxman Rawat of India while Bilal will be up against Sundeep Gulati also of India in the semifinals to be decided on best of 11.

In the quarterfinals, Laxman Rawat (India) beat Ashiq Hussain (Sri Lanka) 5-1 (63-12, 58-03, 87-09, 60-41, 70-84, 78-35); Asjad Iqbal beat Deepak Magar (Nepal) 5-1 (62-18, 62-58, 85-08(50), 44-65, 74-12, 69-60(62); Muhammad Bilal beat A M Shrestha (Nepal) 5-1 (76-26, 73-13, 75-28, 74-07, 45-58, 59-13)Sundeep Gulati (India) bt M A Siddiqui (Bangladesh) 5-3 (97-0(86), 22-73(59), 57-45, 64-37, 60-69, 66-51, 32-65, 74-32).