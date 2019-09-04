UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak, India Face Off In SAARC Snooker On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Pak, India face off in SAARC Snooker on Thursday

Pakistani cueists would be up against the Indian players in the semifinals of the 1st SAARC Snooker Championship 2019 to be played at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistani cueists would be up against the Indian players in the semifinals of the 1st SAARC Snooker Championship 2019 to be played at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Thursday.

According to information received here, Pakistani cueists Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal on Wednesday qualified for the semifinals of the Snooker Championship.

Asjad would face Laxman Rawat of India while Bilal will be up against Sundeep Gulati also of India in the semifinals to be decided on best of 11.

In the quarterfinals, Laxman Rawat (India) beat Ashiq Hussain (Sri Lanka) 5-1 (63-12, 58-03, 87-09, 60-41, 70-84, 78-35); Asjad Iqbal beat Deepak Magar (Nepal) 5-1 (62-18, 62-58, 85-08(50), 44-65, 74-12, 69-60(62); Muhammad Bilal beat A M Shrestha (Nepal) 5-1 (76-26, 73-13, 75-28, 74-07, 45-58, 59-13)Sundeep Gulati (India) bt M A Siddiqui (Bangladesh) 5-3 (97-0(86), 22-73(59), 57-45, 64-37, 60-69, 66-51, 32-65, 74-32).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Snooker Sri Lanka Dhaka Nepal 2019 Best

Recent Stories

UAE’s development plans, strategies can only be ..

5 minutes ago

National Ambulance’s Emirati EMT Programme sees ..

21 minutes ago

Stronger focus on nutrition within health services ..

35 minutes ago

UAE role model for humanitarian assistance: Hamdan ..

35 minutes ago

NCM to highlight key contribution to UAE energy se ..

36 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi approves 54 civilian jobs at Shar ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.