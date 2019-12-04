UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-India Matches Needed To Boost Blind Cricket: Sultan Shah

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:14 PM

Pak-India matches needed to boost blind cricket: Sultan Shah

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah on Wednesday said the visually-impaired cricket would flourish more, if Pak-India matches were played on regular basis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah on Wednesday said the visually-impaired cricket would flourish more, if Pak-India matches were played on regular basis.

"The Indian government wants to keep Pakistan in isolation and that is the reason they have been politicizing the sports activities between both the countries," he told APP.

However, Sultan said their Indian counterparts were better people as they had toured Pakistan in 2011 and 2014 for a series which was won by the hosts. "We had won matches against India in Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad when their team visited here," he said and added Pakistan last toured India in 2017 for the Blind Twenty20 World Cup.

He said for the promotion of blind cricket it was very important that games take place between both the countries. "The public and sponsors take special interest in Pak-India matches whether it is between the national cricket side or the blind team," he said.

About the developments in Pakistan Blind Cricket, he said we recently established a national women team which played an international series against the Nepalese side in February in Islamabad and Lahore.

"Though we lost the series but it was an achievement for Pakistan to introduce the first international blind cricket series for women. We are restructuring the women cricket and was establishing three regions Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, so that the women players can come to fore and run the game's affairs independently," he said.

Speaking about the annual budget from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he said we did not get anything for the women's cricket project which was approximately Rs 8 million, from holding training camps to playing the six-match T20 series against England last month in UAE. "The PBCC's annual budget exceeds to Rs 30 million due to national and international commitments, but we get Rs 17 million from PCB annually," he claimed.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad T20 World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports Budget PCB UAE February Women 2017 From Government Million

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

12 minutes ago

Suspension of trade with India is one factor behin ..

19 minutes ago

200 held in global swoop on money laundering: Euro ..

1 minute ago

Launch of Stock Exchange for Sanctioned Russian Fi ..

1 minute ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks drop most in a year ah ..

60 minutes ago

DP World acquires leading marine logistics provide ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.