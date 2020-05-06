Pak-India series to kick-off cricket with a bang: Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes a Test series between Pakistan and India would prove a booster in resuming the game of cricket which has been brought to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes a Test series between Pakistan and India would prove a booster in resuming the game of cricket which has been brought to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fans around the globe have been waiting for the big contest to happen. Let's stop the political stuff and bring the people together with a game which is loved by both countries. This series is a winner and it's got to happen. It will also prove good financially for the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Boards," Hogg, said in a video on YouTube.

Hogg was of the view that series should be put in place and the World Test Championship should be sidelined for a while, to ignite the interest of cricket around the world.

"Cricket has been stopped and starved. The viewers want to see competitive cricket. Replace India against Australia five-match series this summer's with Ashes," he said.

He said then have Pakistan and India to play a four-match Test series.

"Two matches in India and as many in Pakistan, over the Christmas period," he said.

Hogg said the series would also end the long-time debate over who is the better cricketer between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. "Well that will be proven in this series," he said.

He said then you got Shaheen Shah Afridi against Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin vs Yasir Shah. "Quality pace bowling attacks, then the spinners and it's all on Asian conditions. Brilliant stuff," he said.

As many as 15 Test series have been played between both sides, as well as a one off Test played in February 1999 as part of the Asian Test Championship.

India have hosted eight of the series, with 32 matches played at home as well as the one-off match in 1999.

While Pakistan have hosted seven series with 26 matches played at home. Each side has four series wins, although Pakistan has won more Test matches than India in matches between the two nations. The last time Pakistan played India played was in November-December 2007.