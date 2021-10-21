UrduPoint.com

Pak-India T20 WC Encounter 'final Before Final'. Inzamam

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Former Skipper Inzamam ul Haq believes the group match between Pakistan and India was final before the final saying whichever team wins the game would have a massive morale boost

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Former Skipper Inzamam ul Haq believes the group match between Pakistan and India was final before the final saying whichever team wins the game would have a massive morale boost.

Pakistan was scheduled to face India this Sunday (October 24) in Dubai in the Twenty20 World Cup game.

"The group match between India and Pakistan is the final before the final. No match will be hyped as much as this one,' Inzamam, who scored 35 international hundreds, said.

"Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament by facing each other, and both the matches felt like finals.

"The team that wins that match will have a massive morale boost," he said on his�YouTube channel as quoted by metro.co.uk.

Pakistan have impressed in T20 World Cups, lifting the trophy in 2009, reaching the final in 2007 and progressing to semi-finals in 2010 and 2012.

Meanwhile, India won the first World T20 in 2007 but have largely flattered to deceive since, failing to reach the semi-finals in three of the last five competitions.

However, Inzamam said in any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team would win. "It's all about how much chance do they have of winning. In my opinion, India have a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players.

"India played their warm-up fixture against Australia and won. They chased 155 without even needing Virat Kohli," he said.

Pakistan would play the second match against New Zealand on October 26 and face Afghanistan on October 29.

