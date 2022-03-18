Pak-India to face-off in Triangular T20 Blind Cricket Tournament final

Pakistan and India would be face-off in the final of the Triangular T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament at Skyland University Cricket Ground, Sharjah on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan and India would be face-off in the final of the Triangular T-20 Blind cricket Tournament at Skyland University Cricket Ground, Sharjah on Saturday.

Pakistan has won all the league matches and topped the table with 12 points, while India has won two games and finished in 2nd place.

Meanwhile Pakistan overpowered Bangladesh by seven wickets in the 6th match played on Friday.

In the morning, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to only 99 runs on the board for the loss of 9 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Sahidul islam was the main scorer with 23 runs off 26 Balls while Mohammad Mohsen Hussain chipped in with 17 runs off 29 balls. For Pakistan, Mohsin Khan fetched 2 wickets and Anees Javed claimed 1 wicket.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 100 runs with ease in just 10.5 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Mohsin Khan was the star with the bat as well, he scored 35 off 25 Balls and Riasat Khan made 28 runs off 13 balls. Arif Ullah took 1 wicket for Bangladesh. Mohsin Khan was declared Man of the Match.