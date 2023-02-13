UrduPoint.com

Pak-India Women Players Share Good Memories At Cape Town

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Pak-India women players share good memories at Cape Town

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Though Pakistan lost the match to India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, but both teams' players shared plenty of smiles and laughter in change rooms following the entertaining encounter between both arch-rivals.

India was victorious on the pitch at Cape Town earlier in the day courtesy of a superb unbeaten half-century from rising star Jemimah Rodrigues but the exchanges between the sides at the completion of the game were warm as players from both teams mixed at the Newlands ground.

The International cricket Council (ICC) shared the news and picture which showed players from both sides posing for a big group photo, while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar were all smiles as they exchanged jerseys.

While Dar failed to score during the eagerly awaited match between the two rivals at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof stood up on the big stage to hit an unbeaten 68* to help her side amass a competitive total of 149/4 from their 20 overs.

Harmanpreet was out for 16 in the 14th over of the run chase to give Pakistan some hope, but a brilliant 55* from Rodrigues ensured India clinched the victory with six balls to spare.

Rodrigues smashed eight boundaries during her 38-ball stay, with the right-hander combining well with Richa Ghosh (31*) to put on 58 for the fourth-wicket in a match-winning partnership.

India would get the chance to make it two wins from as many matches at the tournament when they take on the West Indies at the same ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan were also in action at the same ground that day, when they will look to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track against Ireland.

After that, Pakistan would lock horns with West Indies on February 19 (Sunday) followed by the last Group stage game against England on February 21 (Tuesday).

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Cape Town Same Ireland February Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

58 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

1 hour ago
 realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

2 hours ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.