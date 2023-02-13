Pak-India women players share good memories at Cape Town

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Though Pakistan lost the match to India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, but both teams' players shared plenty of smiles and laughter in change rooms following the entertaining encounter between both arch-rivals.

India was victorious on the pitch at Cape Town earlier in the day courtesy of a superb unbeaten half-century from rising star Jemimah Rodrigues but the exchanges between the sides at the completion of the game were warm as players from both teams mixed at the Newlands ground.

The International cricket Council (ICC) shared the news and picture which showed players from both sides posing for a big group photo, while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar were all smiles as they exchanged jerseys.

While Dar failed to score during the eagerly awaited match between the two rivals at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof stood up on the big stage to hit an unbeaten 68* to help her side amass a competitive total of 149/4 from their 20 overs.

Harmanpreet was out for 16 in the 14th over of the run chase to give Pakistan some hope, but a brilliant 55* from Rodrigues ensured India clinched the victory with six balls to spare.

Rodrigues smashed eight boundaries during her 38-ball stay, with the right-hander combining well with Richa Ghosh (31*) to put on 58 for the fourth-wicket in a match-winning partnership.

India would get the chance to make it two wins from as many matches at the tournament when they take on the West Indies at the same ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan were also in action at the same ground that day, when they will look to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track against Ireland.

After that, Pakistan would lock horns with West Indies on February 19 (Sunday) followed by the last Group stage game against England on February 21 (Tuesday).

