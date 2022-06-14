Pak jr cyclist, coach to train in Korea

A Pakistani junior cyclist Afnan and coach Sarmad Shabab have left for 25 days training at the South Korea World Cycling Center

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A Pakistani junior cyclist Afnan and coach Sarmad Shabab have left for 25 days training at the South Korea World Cycling Center.

The Director General Pakistan sports board Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman extended his best wishes to both of them on their departure while Nisar Ahmed, Vice President Pakistan Cycling Federation was also present on the occasion.

The expense of their training would be taken care of by the Korean Cycling Federation.

It is to mention here that this was made possible by the efforts of President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah who made it possible for Pakistani cyclists and coaches to train at the world famous Korean Cycling Center.

So far more than a dozen male and female coaches and cyclist have been trained there.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah said the newly trained coaches were playing a vital role in promoting cycling in Pakistan.

"Korean cycling authorities have promised to provide training opportunities for our cyclists and coaches in the future," he said.

He said"Almost all old coaches have got retired and we are grateful to Korea for helping us to continue the training camp in Pakistan under the supervision of UCI Level II coaches."