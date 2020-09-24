Pak jr hockey team to participate in Jr Asia Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan Junior Hockey Team will participate in the Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament to be played in Dhaka/Bangladesh from January 21 to 30 next year.

" In order to groom the goalkeepers on modern scientific lines a physical fitness training camp of national junior goalkeepers will be established here from September 25 to October 5 ", said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday.

As many as seven goalkeepers will be attending the useful activity which will be supervised by former olympian Nasir Ahmed (PIA) who will be coordinated by former Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid.

" On the recommendation of Chairman Selection Committee Manzoor Junior, President Pakistan Hockey Federation Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has approved the following goalkeepers for attending the camp Waqar Younas,WAPDA ,Abdullah Ishtiaq, MPCL ,Akmal Hussain, WAPDA , Noman, KPK , Amjad Ali , SSGC,Munib ur Rehman, SSGCand Sheikh Abdullah, Sindh ", he said.