Pak Kabaddi Federation To Invite Iranian, Indian Teams For Matches

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Pak Kabaddi Federation to invite Iranian, Indian teams for matches

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) would invite Iranian and Indian teams for matches against the national side as part of its preparations for the South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal, from December 1 to 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) would invite Iranian and Indian teams for matches against the national side as part of its preparations for the South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal, from December 1 to 10.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary Rana Sarwar said "currently we have the All- Pakistan Inter Divisional Under-20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship in the line-up which is scheduled to be held here at the Pakistan sports Complex from July 26".

"Eight teams including Peshawar, Bannu, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sukkur and Quetta will vie for the top honour in the U20 Kabaddi Championship," he said.

Sarwar said the training camp for South Asian Games will kick off after the conclusion of U20 Kabaddi Championship.

"Once the U20 Kabaddi Championship is over, we would send invitations to Indian and Iranian teams," he said.

