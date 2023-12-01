Open Menu

Pak Karate Team Reaches Nepal To Participate In S.Asian C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published December 01, 2023 | 07:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Pakistan national karate team Friday reached Nepal to participate in the 7th South Asian Cadet, Junior U21 and Senior Championship to be starting from December 3, 2023.

Talking to APP, international qualified coach and Administrator Hayatabad sports Complex Shah Faisal, who is with the team as manager, said that they had a good team and would win back medals.

He disclosed that the team had services of Muhammad Anwar and Quratul Ain as referee while Naseem Qureshi and Imtiaz Ali were performing the duties of officiating referees.

As usual, President Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir is also with the team.

The other members of the team include Asif, Shoaib Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Abdul Hadi, Aneel Ali Khan, Shehbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Shahbaz, Nazia Ali, Anahita, Fatima, Ayra Faisal, Arzoo, Laiba Zia, Farta, Mah Gul, Shoaib Akhtar, Muhammad Farhan Rasheed, Shamsuddin, Danish Gulfam, Aurangzeb, Aamir Sultan, Shamis Iftikhar and Usman Shafiq.

