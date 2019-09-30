President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the matches between Sri Lanka and Pakistan teams would pave way for restoration of international cricket in the country

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the matches between Sri Lanka and Pakistan teams would pave way for restoration of international cricket in the country.

The presence of Sri Lankan team in Karachi proved that law and order had improved in Pakistan, which was now safe for the foreign teams, he said while speaking to the media here at the National Stadium.

The president was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the second One-Day International (ODI) match marking the return of international cricket to the country. The first ODI could not be held on Saturday due to rain, while the third one is scheduled for October 02.

President Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of Kashmir in a befitting manner at the United Nations General Assembly.

The whole nation was satisfied that the prime minister had rightly advocated the cause of Kashmiris and Muslims, he added.

The Muslims in India, he said, were being discriminated and mistreated.

Dr Alvi said if a war was imposed, the entire Pakistan nation would fight till the last drop of their blood.

The president said Pakistan had an importance in the international community and its stance was being taken seriously across the world.

Responding to a query, Dr Arif Alvi said the Sri Lankan Cricket board officers would be requested for a Test series also.