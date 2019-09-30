UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Lanka Matches Will Pave Way For Int'l Cricket Return To Pakistan: President

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:55 PM

Pak-Lanka matches will pave way for int'l cricket return to Pakistan: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the matches between Sri Lanka and Pakistan teams would pave way for restoration of international cricket in the country

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the matches between Sri Lanka and Pakistan teams would pave way for restoration of international cricket in the country.

The presence of Sri Lankan team in Karachi proved that law and order had improved in Pakistan, which was now safe for the foreign teams, he said while speaking to the media here at the National Stadium.

The president was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the second One-Day International (ODI) match marking the return of international cricket to the country. The first ODI could not be held on Saturday due to rain, while the third one is scheduled for October 02.

President Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of Kashmir in a befitting manner at the United Nations General Assembly.

The whole nation was satisfied that the prime minister had rightly advocated the cause of Kashmiris and Muslims, he added.

The Muslims in India, he said, were being discriminated and mistreated.

Dr Alvi said if a war was imposed, the entire Pakistan nation would fight till the last drop of their blood.

The president said Pakistan had an importance in the international community and its stance was being taken seriously across the world.

Responding to a query, Dr Arif Alvi said the Sri Lankan Cricket board officers would be requested for a Test series also.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Sri Lanka Law And Order October Muslim Media Blood Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

FBR extends a moth for filling income tax returns

51 seconds ago

Two new dengue cases reported in city Lahore

53 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs economic team to focus on t ..

55 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Quetta directs officials for e ..

57 seconds ago

Decrease in mother, child mortality's heartening: ..

5 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad sports co ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.