Pak lose by 41 runs against Australia

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) ::Fickleness of Pakistani batting was once again exposed when batsmen lost their way while chasing a target of 308 runs set by Australia through poor shot selection and were all out 266 runs in Taunton on Wednesday.

Sarfraz Ahmed (40) and Wahab Riaz (46) put up some brave resistance towards the end to snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat when they accumulated 64 runs for the 9th wicket partnership after they got together on 200-7 in the 34th over of the match. Wahab Riaz with 46 runs became the highest run scorer for Pakistan at number 9 in a world cup match.

Pakistan middle order batting capitulated to another low from a strong position and lost four wickets for 24 runs in a space of five overs.

Imamul Haq had just completed his hard-worked half century and Pakistan were safely placed on 136-2 in 25 overs but irresponsible display of batting by Imamul Haq and a half-hearted shot by Muhammad Hafeez. Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali could not deal with the mounting pressure and perished early in the chase.

Pakistan once again lost four wickets to short-pitched bowling and four batsmen including Fakhar Zaman (0), Babar Azam (30), Imamul Haq (53) and Hasan Ali (32) brought up their demise through miscued hits to short-pitched deliveries. The most irresponsible shot was played by Muhammad Hafeez when he was well-set on 46 and played a lofted hit straight into the hands of the Mitchel Stark at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of part-timer Aaron Finch.

Cummins was the most successful bowler with 3 wickets for 33 runs while Mitchel Stark claimed two wickets for 43 runs. Richardson returned with figures of 2 for 62 runs in 8.4 overs. Natan Coulter Nile and Finch also bagged 1 wicket each for 53 and 13 runs respectively.

Australia scored 307 runs before they were all out in 49 overs in the cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 against Pakistan at Taunton.

Muhammad Amir returned with his best ever bowling figures of 5-30 in 10 overs while David Warner (107) scored first international hundred since the Boxing Day 2017 Ashes Test and Aaron Finch hit 82 runs while no other Australian batsman could make a significant contribution. Wahab Riaz returned with bowling figures of 44-1 off 8 overs.

Australian openers proved Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed's words true and put up a century partnership which enabled their team post 307 towards the end. Sarfraz Ahmed, during his pre-match pre conference on Tuesday, had said that it was important for openers to make good partnership in order to post a challenging total on the board.

He had also said that his bowlers would try to contain Australian openers but the bowlers other than Muhammad Amir and Wahab Riaz failed to do so.

It was errant bowling and poor fielding in the first half of the Australian innings which enabled Australian openers post 146 runs partnership in 22.1 overs. Aaron Finch punished wayward short-pitched bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hassan Ali who was helped by a drop-catch from Asif Ali in the 13th over when the batsman was on 26. Finch was given another life on 44 when Wicket Keeper Sarfraz Ahmed failed to glove a tough edge behind the stumps.

Warner and Finch tore Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik's bowling apart in the first four overs by both of them while the Australian openers came hard on Wahab Riaz as well in his second spell. Finch went on to score 82 runs off 82 balls while David Warner scored 107 off his first international hundred since Boxing Day 2017 Ashes test match. David Warner (96) had a close shave when the slip fielder could not hold on to a half-catch in the first slip off the bowling of Shaheen Afridi and misfiled four gave Warner his second 100 of the world cup competitions.

Australia were strongly perched at 256-4 in 40 overs but they lost the initiative in the last 10 overs and were all out for 307 runs with the middle and lower batting order capitulating to a disciplined bowling from Pakistan bowling attack.

It was inspired bowling of Muhammad Amir who bowled with purpose and discipline to record his best bowling figures of 5 for 30 runs in 10 overs. Muhammad Amir led the pack like a lion and inspired others to restrict Australia to 307 although they looked to score beyond 350 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked three wickets for 70 runs while Wahab Riaz, was the other bowler to impress with his bowling 8-44-1. Muhammad Hafeez's only wicket cost 60 in his 7 overs runs while Shoaib Malik gave away 26 runs in four overs. As a whole Pakistan bowlers gave away too many runs through undisciplined bowling as Muhammad Amir and Wahab Riaz conceded 74 runs in 18 overs while the rest of the bowlers leaked 233 runs in 31 overs.

Australian batsmen were very harsh on Shaheen Shah Afridi who conceded 50 runs in 6.4 overs before he got through the defenses of Glenn Maxwell to make amends for his wayward bowling in his first two spells.

Fielding once again was the marked difference between the two teams as Pakistan spilled at least three catches while Glen Maxwell's fielding when he got Sarfraz Ahmed run out earned the match to the Australians.