Pak martial artist Irfan scores his 29th Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has scored his 29th Guinness World Record with the latest record of most knuckle push-ups carrying 60 lb pack in one minute.

"I attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in January this year in which I did 59 knuckle push-ups in one minute and broke United States Luis Vargas record of 52 knuckle push-ups," Irfan who hails from Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan told APP.

This month, Irfan broke three other records which included most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips and carrying a 60-lb pack in one minute and most push-ups (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack in one minute.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

Not just this, he has a total of 28 Guinness records to his name, including most full-contact knee strikes 87 in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes 83 in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups (one leg raised, carrying 40-lb pack) 31 in one minute; Most push-ups (one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack) 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 (with one leg raised, carrying 40-lb pack) in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes 261 in one minute.

