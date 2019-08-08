Pakistan Bridge Foundation (PBF) will field its men and women outfits in the 44th World Bridge Team Championships, taking place in central China's metropolis of Wuhan from September 14 -28, President PBF Javaid Khalid said on Thursday

"Our men and women teams, each comprising six players will chip in the championships," he told APP.

Javaid said that the federation was suffering from scarcity of funds and finding it hard to manage the Wuhan trip. He said that the federation required Rs1.6 million as entry fee for the event for both teams. "We are looking for sponsorships to pay entry fee. However, we'll manage rest of the expenditures for the event.

" According to Javaid during the past three to four years the federation had received no funding from Pakistan sports board (PSB) and that was why it was facing severe financial crunch. "We can produce top quality players if we are given right kind of support," he added.

Around 800 people will vie for the trophies in the 15-day coveted bridge event.

Founded in 1950, the World Bridge Team Championships are the biennial top-level tournament of its kind. The Championships, held in odd-numbered years, comprise the Bermuda Bowl (open teams), Venice Cup (women's teams), D'Orsi Senior Bowl (senior teams) and the newly-introduced Mixed National Teams event.

