Pak Military Accountant General National Annual Games begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Military Accountant General Defense Games was underway in a thrilling opening ceremony here at Peshawar sports Complex on Sunday.

Director Local Audit Defense Services Syed Abdus Salam Asif was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Games which was an annual feature of the PMAD sporting calendar.

Hundreds of players from nine different stations including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cntt, Quetta and Peshawar were taking part in Games comprising Tennis, Hockey and Athletics at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem and a smart March Past and excellent display of the Military Band. The players from all across the country enthusiastically took part.

Speaking on this occasion, Director Local Audit Defense Services Syed Abdus Salam Asif appreciated the athletes for their enthusiastic participation.

He said"The Games are very much important because of their hectic schedule." The Games, he said, refresh their mental and physical capabilities.

He said"The Games is an annual feature of the PMAD Calendar and this year it was decided to host the Games in Peshawar. He said in way back 2017, Peshawar was also the host city of these Games." He also lauded the support extended by Directorate General Sports KP for providing a class sporting facilities inside one wall. He assured the players that all out efforts and steps have been taken for facilitating them. He said these PMAD National Games were held annually since inception of Pakistan and flourishing much needed talent to the national teams in different Games.

The closing ceremony of the Games would be held on March 15 with Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan and Military Accountant General of Pakistan would grace the occasion as guests.