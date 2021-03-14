UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Military Accountant General National Annual Games Begins

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

Pak Military Accountant General National Annual Games begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Military Accountant General Defense Games was underway in a thrilling opening ceremony here at Peshawar sports Complex on Sunday.

Director Local Audit Defense Services Syed Abdus Salam Asif was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Games which was an annual feature of the PMAD sporting calendar.

Hundreds of players from nine different stations including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cntt, Quetta and Peshawar were taking part in Games comprising Tennis, Hockey and Athletics at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem and a smart March Past and excellent display of the Military Band. The players from all across the country enthusiastically took part.

Speaking on this occasion, Director Local Audit Defense Services Syed Abdus Salam Asif appreciated the athletes for their enthusiastic participation.

He said"The Games are very much important because of their hectic schedule." The Games, he said, refresh their mental and physical capabilities.

He said"The Games is an annual feature of the PMAD Calendar and this year it was decided to host the Games in Peshawar. He said in way back 2017, Peshawar was also the host city of these Games." He also lauded the support extended by Directorate General Sports KP for providing a class sporting facilities inside one wall. He assured the players that all out efforts and steps have been taken for facilitating them. He said these PMAD National Games were held annually since inception of Pakistan and flourishing much needed talent to the national teams in different Games.

The closing ceremony of the Games would be held on March 15 with Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan and Military Accountant General of Pakistan would grace the occasion as guests.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Tennis Lahore Multan Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Rawalpindi March Sunday 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

50 minutes ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

13 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.