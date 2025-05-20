Open Menu

Pak Mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri Scales Mount Everest

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest

Pakistani mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri successfully scaled Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak on Tuesday, marking a moment of pride for the nation

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Pakistani mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri successfully scaled Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak on Tuesday, marking a moment of pride for the nation.

According to Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Nagri reached the 8,848.

86-meter summit on Tuesday with the unwavering support of renowned Nepali climber Ang Tashi Sherpa.

Hailing from Pakistan’s mountaineering community, Nagri has previously scaled several challenging peaks, earning recognition for his determination and skill.

