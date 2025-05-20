Pak Mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri Scales Mount Everest
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2025 | 07:19 PM
Pakistani mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri successfully scaled Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak on Tuesday, marking a moment of pride for the nation
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Pakistani mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri successfully scaled Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak on Tuesday, marking a moment of pride for the nation.
According to Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Nagri reached the 8,848.
86-meter summit on Tuesday with the unwavering support of renowned Nepali climber Ang Tashi Sherpa.
Hailing from Pakistan’s mountaineering community, Nagri has previously scaled several challenging peaks, earning recognition for his determination and skill.
Recent Stories
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for s ..
SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness
Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advance ..
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..
99 suspects arrested last week
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination
After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest1 minute ago
-
World judo champion Sabrina Filzmoser to embark on peace journey across Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series10 minutes ago
-
Miss Sabrina Filzmoser to visit Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Ahmed Bodla secures 17th Guinness World Record4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s duo set Guinness World Record4 hours ago
-
United hand over huge defeat to Kings to occupy 2nd spot on points table19 hours ago
-
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August20 hours ago
-
Ben Stokes dismisses criticism over England team’s golf habits23 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win23 hours ago
-
PSL X: Islamabad United crush Karachi Kings by 79 runs23 hours ago
-
Talent hunt program providing platform for young cricketers: Tariq Fazal23 hours ago