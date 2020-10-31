UrduPoint.com
Pak Names 15 Member Squad For 2nd ODI Against Zimbabwe

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Pak names 15 member squad for 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe

Pakistan made one change in its victorious squad for the second one day international against Zimbabwe tomorrow, Sunday at Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan made one change in its victorious squad for the second one day international against Zimbabwe tomorrow, Sunday at Rawalpindi.

The home side which beat the touring side by 26 runs in the opener rested Haris Sohail who scored fine 71 off 82 balls, brining in youthful batsman Haider Ali.

Shadab Khan was not considered as according to the chief selector, Misbah ul Haq the spinner who has started practice and training needs rest to be in top fitness.

The squad, Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam- captain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan- wk, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah,Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, ShaheenShah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Musa Khan.

