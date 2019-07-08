UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Navy To Host 2nd Chairman Joint Chief Of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:16 PM

Pak Navy to host 2nd chairman joint chief of staff committee open tennis championship

Pakistan Navy is hosting 2ndChairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship 2019

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Pakistan Navy is hosting 2ndChairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship 2019.The championship is being held from 15 to 21 July 2019 at Defence Authority Creek Club Tennis Courts, under the auspices of Joint Staff Headquarters, with prize money of Rs.6 million.Around 150-200 professional/ amateur players of the country are expected to participate in this national event.

Opening ceremony of the championship is planned on July 15, 2019, whereas, closing/ prize distribution ceremony is scheduled to be held on 21 July 2019.Matches will be played in 9 x different age categories for males and one category each for females and special persons during the championship.For special persons, wheelchair competition will be held at Tennis Courts of PNS JAUHAR at Habib Ibrahim Rehamutullah Road, Karachi.

Registration of players is in progress since 1 July till 12 July 2019, by Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association.In order to ensure fair and transparent competition, the Championship will be jointly officiated by Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association officials under the latest rules of the International Tennis Federation.Besides Primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy has significantly contributed in organizing International and National sports events in the country.Organizing sports events like Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Squash and Sailing Regatta are some of the hallmarks of Pakistan Navy in promoting healthy sports culture in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hockey Tennis Squash Pakistan Navy Sports Road Progress Money July 2019 Event From Million

Recent Stories

Major General Khawar Rahman of AMC promoted

4 minutes ago

China troubleshoots problems in countdown to end p ..

4 minutes ago

China calls for more equitable, stable int'l order ..

4 minutes ago

BISP being transformed into a merit based organiza ..

4 minutes ago

India has failed to capture the hearts & minds of ..

12 minutes ago

Health Minister directs earliest completion of DHQ ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.