Pak Netball Federation announce Annual Sports Calendar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) on Wednesday announced the Annual sports Calendar of 2022-23 as to which the national team would participate in national and International events the whole year around.

According to Secretary General, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Syed Gohar Raza the calendar was approved by President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain.

As per details of the international events, Pakistan team would participate in Asian Women Netball Championship at Singapore from September 3 to 11 while the AGM of Asian Netball Federation at Singapore will take place on September 9.

The International Netball Tournament would be held in Dubai from December 1 to 3 while Asian Men Netball Championship at Singapore or Malaysia in January 2023.

The South Asian Men and Women Netball Championship would be staged in Islamabad from May 25 to 28, 2023.

The International Girls Under-16 Championship would take place in Australia from June 27 to 30, 2023.

The Asian Coaching and Umpiring Course at Singapore while Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship at South Korea and International Junior Netball Series (Venue to be decided) in June 2023.

The National events include August 14: Independence day Netball exhibition matches; September 6: Defence Day Netball exhibition matches; September 18-21: National Coaching and Empiring Course at Lahore; September 22-24: National Inter Department Netball Championship at Lahore; October 15-17: PNF Youth Girls Cup at Karachi; November 12-15: Karachi Boy and Girls Netball Cup at Karachi; December 22-24: PNF Girls Netball Championship at Karachi.

The National Junior Netball Championship (Venue to be decided later) would be held from January 13 to 15, 2023 while KGS Netball Cup at Karachi from January 25 to 27, 2023.

The other national tournaments comprise February 5, 2023: Kashmir Solidarity Day Netball exhibition matches; February 14, 2023: Inter Provincial Men and Women Netball Championship at Islamabad; February 15 to 19, 2023: National Men and Women Netball Championship and National Inter school Netball Championship at Islamabad; February 16, 2023: PNF Annual General Council meeting at Islamabad; March 8, 2023: World Women Day Netball exhibition matches; March 23: 2023, Pakistan Day Netball exhibition matches.

April 23 to May 24, 2023: National Team training Camp in connection with South Asian Netball Championship at Islamabad or Karachi; June 10-30, 2023: Summer Netball Training Camp at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore and June 11-12, 2023: National Beach Netball Championship at Karachi.