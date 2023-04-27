UrduPoint.com

Pak-NZ Matches; SSP Operations Visits Stadium To Review Security Arrangements

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Capt. (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi here on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and surrounding areas to review the security arrangements finalized for Pak-New Zealand matches

The SSP directed the police officers to ensure the best possible security during the matches.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had finalized foolproof security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He informed that over 5500 cops had been deployed for the security of the matches while 350 Traffic Wardens and officers were also deployed to regulate traffic in the circle.

A comprehensive traffic plan was devised to ease traffic flow during the matches on the city roads. A special control room had also been established to monitor the arrangements, he added.

Police personnel including senior officers and officials of different units of police including SSP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force were ensuring security.

Security personnel were performing security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with a smooth flow of traffic, he informed.

Three layers of security were being provided at the stadium and the citizens were only being allowed to enter the stadium after a complete checking process, he added.

He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.

Snipers were deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. CCTV cameras were installed inside and outside the stadium to monitor all the security arrangements, he said.

He further informed that the Punjab Inspector General of Police had directed that all-out resources should be utilized for foolproof security during the ongoing Pak-New Zealand matches in Rawalpindi.

He said Regional Police Officer and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were also monitoring all the security arrangements.

