UrduPoint.com

Pak-NZ Matches: Three Arrested For Selling Fake Tickets

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Pak-NZ matches: Three arrested for selling fake tickets

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Police here on Friday claimed to have arrested three accused for selling fake tickets of Pak-New Zealand matches.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police in an operation took action against those selling fake tickets of Pak-New Zealand matches and netted three suspects namely Asim Mehmood, Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Yousaf.

The accused were also involved in black-marketing of the tickets of the matches.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated SHO New Town Police and his team for taking action against those involved in black-marketing and selling fake tickets of the matches.

