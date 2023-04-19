Pak-NZ T20I gate money to be donated to earthquake victims

The gate money from the fifth and final T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand would be donated to the earthquake victims in Trkiye and Syria

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):The gate money from the fifth and final T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand would be donated to the earthquake victims in Trkiye and Syria.

The match would be played at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on April 24 and the fans can buy tickets at pcb.bookme.pk, said a press release.

The border region of T�rkiye and Syria was rocked by one of the deadliest earthquakes on 6 February that claimed thousands of lives and destroyed essential infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

In this regard, the Pakistan Cricket Board would play a part in raising donations for millions of people affected on either side of the border by joining hands with the Punjab Government.

The Pakistan side would wear commemorative caps to convey Pakistan's everlasting solidarity to the two nations going through this difficult moment.

Fans who cannot attend the match are also encouraged to make their donations for the cause by sending donations on the Bank of Pakistan; Account title: Pakistan Cricket Board; Account number: 2081003169856007 and IBAN number: PK71NBPA2081003169856007.