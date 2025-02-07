Pak, NZ To Lock Horns In Tri-nation Series Opener At Gaddafi Stadium
Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2025 | 08:34 PM
Pakistan and New Zealand Men's white-ball cricket teams will lock horns for early advantage in the tri-nation ODI series opener at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and New Zealand Men's white-ball cricket teams will lock horns for early advantage in the tri-nation ODI series opener at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
The tri-nation ODI series involving hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will be played from 8 to 14 February at the newly constructed Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi.
Pakistan will take on New Zealand with the first ball to be bowled at 2pm PST. In the single-league tournament, New Zealand will take on South Africa on Monday, 10 February at the same venue in the day game. The match is scheduled to begin at 09.30am.
After the second match, the action will move to Karachi, where the home side will take on South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in a day-night match on Wednesday, 12 February. The final of the event will be played between the top two sides on Friday, 14 February with the first ball to be bowled at 2pm PST.
All matches will be broadcasted live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports and A-Sports and will be live-streamed on Tamasha, myco and Tapmad in Pakistan.
The tournament provides an opportunity to all three sides to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to begin in Karachi on 19 February with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand.
Mohammad Rizwan will be eying his fourth consecutive ODI series win since taking over as Pakistan captain, having won bilateral ODI series against Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa last year.
Mohammad Rizwan on the eve of the tri-nation series said: “We are excited to be playing again in front of our home crowd and in the newly constructed stadiums in Lahore and Karachi.
“The preparations have gone well so far with the players looking to give their best in the tournament leading up to the ICC event.”
New Zealand, who had their first training session at the LCCA Ground on Thursday evening, will look to make a winning start in the tournament. Mitchell Santner said, “We had a good training session in Lahore under lights and can’t wait to take on the home side on Saturday.
“It is great to be back in Pakistan and the side had a good outing when we toured last time. The tri-nation series will provide us a great opportunity to know about the wickets and help us prepare well for the upcoming pinnacle event.”
South Africa under Temba Bavuma arrived in Lahore in the wee hours of Friday and will undergo their first training session on Saturday.
Temba Bavuma said: “It is a great opportunity for the side to warm up before the mega event. We have a mixed squad and the tri-nation tournament will help us acclimatise to the conditions before we gear up for the ICC event.”
Schedule of tri-series matches (day/night matches will start at 2pm, day match will begin at 0930):
8 February – Pakistan v New Zealand (d/n)
10 February – New Zealand v South Africa (d)
12 February – Pakistan v South Africa (d/n)
14 February – Final (d/n)
Recent Stories
Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points
SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market
AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion
Minister Ramesh Arora meets WB president
BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme
More Stories From Sports
-
PSB sets new record with 140 Anti-Doping tests in 20242 hours ago
-
Pak, NZ to lock horns in tri-nation series opener at Gaddafi Stadium1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for 20th Cholistan Rally3 hours ago
-
Sports events held in connection with Cholistan Rally3 hours ago
-
Hazara region trials for under-22 games successfully conclude6 hours ago
-
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 20257 hours ago
-
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 237 hours ago
-
Trump trade nominee says universal tariffs worth considering10 hours ago
-
Salman Agha hopeful of carrying momentum from past ODI overseas performances20 hours ago
-
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier21 hours ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results21 hours ago
-
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob Oram21 hours ago