Pak Pentathlon Team Clinch Three Medals In Modern Pentathlon Open Asian Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan pentathlon team exhibited excellent performance and clinched three medals in Laser Run competitions of Modern Pentathlon Open Asian Championship held in Kyrgyzstan's capital city Bishkek.

Director General sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan pentathlon team for showing brilliant performance in Modern Pentathlon Open Asian Championship held this week.

He said Mohammad Muneer, Naeem Ahmed Zafar and Rana Mohsin Razzaq made the nation proud by winning coveted medals in international Modern Pentathlon Open Asian Championship. "Modern Pentathlon games are gaining popularity among the youth in our country. We are providing the best facilities to athletes for the promotion of modern pentathlon among the younger generation," he added.

He informed that Modern Pentathlon events will also be held in upcoming Punjab Games. "I am quite confident that the Pakistan pentathlon team will maintain its medal winning performance in the next international competitions," he said.

As many as eight countries including Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, etc participated in the 5-day Modern Pentathlon Open Asian Championship.

Pakistan's Mohammad Munir bagged the gold medal, Naeem Ahmed Zafar grabbed silver while Rana Mohsin Razzaq finished with the bronze medal in their respective Laser Run competitions. The Pakistani team was also awarded a trophy based on their number of points.

