Pak Pentathlon team departs for Germany to feature in World Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A 9-member National Pentathlon Team departed here for Germany on Tuesday to feature in the World Championship scheduled to be held in Wieden from August 25.

Pakistan players Zakria Zafaryab (U-12), Sofia Zafaryab, Rameen Adeel (U-14), Nazar Hussain, Rayan Adeel (U-16) and Azlan Khan (U-21) will feature in different age group competitions of biathlon and triathlon during the World Championship under the supervision of team coach and trainer Shahid Faqeer.

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation organized a ceremony in honour of the 9-member pentathlon team before their departure to Germany. Chairman SRG Group of Industries Saifur Rehman Niazi, who arranged playing kits and air tickets for the touring team, was the chief guest on the occasion.

On the occasion, Chairman of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation Javed Rasheed thanked Saifur Rehman Niazi for providing sports facilities to the 9-member pentathlon team.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman SRG Group of Industries Saifur Rehman Niazi lauded the efforts of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation for holding pentathlon events in Pakistan and sending the team in international events. "Representing the country in international pentathlon events is definitely a big honour. We will not only promote this game across the country but also host an international pentathlon event in the near future".

Secretary General Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation Ch Zahoor Ahmed, Vice-President MianSafdar Hussain and Associate Secretary Shahid Iqbal were also present on the occasion.