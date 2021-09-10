Pak players attend mobility session

Pakistan players attended a mobility session at the team hotel after their first training session at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi was canceled due to rain on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan players attended a mobility session at the team hotel after their first training session at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi was canceled due to rain on Friday.

Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed participated in the session.

Strength and conditioning coach Drix Simon oversaw the session.