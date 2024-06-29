Pak Players Bag Gold Medals In Asian Jr Squash C’ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan, Muhammad Hamza Khan, Mehwish Ali, Ahmed Khalil and Obaid Ullah won a gold medal in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship here on Saturday.
In Boys U-13 final, Sohail Adnan (Pak) beat Huzaifa Shahid (Pak) 12-10, 12-10, 5-11, 4-11, 11-8. Sohail won Gold Medal and Huzaifa got Silver.
In Boys U-15 final, Shiven Agarwal (IND) beat Muhammad Raziq Puttra (MAS) 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 13-11. Shiven won Gold Medal and Raziq got Silver.
In Boys U-17 final, Nikhelswar (MAS) beat Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) 9-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6. Nikhelswar won Gold Medal and Abdullah got Silver.
In Boys U-19 final, Muhammad Hamza Khan (Pak) beat Harith Danial (MAS) 11-5, 12-10, 11-9. Hamza won Gold Medal and Harith got Silver.
In Girls U-13 final, Aadya Budhia (IND) beat Goushika (IND) 11-5, 11-5, 11-4. Aadya won Gold Medal and Gouhika got Silver.
In Girls U-15 final, Harleein Tan (MAS) beat Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG) 11-8, 11-4, 11-6. Harleen won Gold Medal and Lo Pui got Silver.
In Girls U-17 final, Enna Kwong (HKG) beat Tang Helen (HKG) 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-1. Enna won Gold Medal and Tang got Silver.
In Girls U-19 final, Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) beat Akari Midorikawa (JPN) 11-8, 11-7, 11-2. Thanussa won Gold Medal and Akari got Silver.
In Consolation Plate Event, Girls U-13, Jacintha Han (SIN) beat Nurul Nageena (MAS) 11-3, 11-6, 11-13, 11-2.
Jacintha won Gold and Nurul Nageena got Silver.
In Girls U-15, Wong Suit Ling (HKG) beat Chang Ka Yu (HKG) 12-10, 3-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-9. Wong won Gold Medal and Chang Ka got Silver.
In Girls U-17, Mehwish Ali (Pak) beat Saiesha Ranjan (SIN) 11-7, 11-9, 11-7. Mehwish won Gold Medal and Saiesha got Silver.
In Girls U-19, Shamina Riaz (IND) beat Nargol Raminzadeh (IRI) 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. Shamina won Gold Medal and Nargol got Silver.
In Boys U-13, Vidhurran Ruthiran (MAS) beat Wong Ho Kiu (HKG) 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 14-12. Vidhuran won Gold Medal and Wong got Silver.
In Boys U-15, Ahmed Khalil (Pak) beat Ong Zhi (SIN) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. Ahmed won Gold Medal and Ong got Silver.
In Boys U-17, Obaid Ullah (Pak) beat Junho Kim (KOR) 11-9, 11-9, 14-12. Obaid won Gold Medal and Junho got Silver.
In Boys U-19, Lo Wa Sern (MAS) beat Veroon Heng (MAS) 11-4, 11-3, 11-5. Lo Wa won Gold Medal and Veroon got Silver.
Duncan Chiu, Secretary General of Asian Squash Federation graced the ceremony as the chief guest and awarded trophies and medals to the players.
Air Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President PSF along with Squash legend Qamar Zaman, VP PSF Adnan Asad and number of players and officials also attended the ceremony. In addition to the Main Draw, medals were also awarded to the players for Consolation Plate.
