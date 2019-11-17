UrduPoint.com
Pak Players Dominate Jr World Scrabble C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Pak players dominate Jr World Scrabble C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Defending Champion Pakistan dominated the opening day of the Junior World Scrabble Championship being held in Torquay, England.

According to information received here, 13 year old Imaad Ali was on top at the end of the first day with 6 wins out of 7 games played. He has a spread of 1006 and was averaging a whopping 516 points per match.

Imaad also managed the highest game score of the day with a massive 638 while 21 year old Hammad Hadi Khan wasn't far behind as he also won 6 games but was second behind Imaad on a lower spread (608).

Daniyal Sanaullah was 3rd with 5 wins and a spread of 596 while Hassan Hadi Khan completed Pakistan's dominance by finishing day one on the fourth place with 5 wins and a spread of 296.

Former World Scrabble Champion Brett Smitheram of England was the tournament director of the championship.

