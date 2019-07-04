Pak players make it to squash semis

Three Pakistani players moved in the semifinals of the Borneo Junior Open squash tournament is being played in Borneo, Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Three Pakistani players moved in the semifinals of the Borneo Junior Open squash tournament is being played in Borneo, Malaysia

Pakistan Squash Federation has sent a group of players for participation in various age categories.

Naveed Rehman is playing in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil in U-17, Ashab Irfan in U-17, M Hanif in U-15 and Humam Ahmed in U-15 category.In the Under-15 quarterfinals, Humam Ahmad beat Gondi Rohan of Malaysia by 3-1, 14/12, 8/11, 13/11, 11/6 while Hanif lost to Huzaifa Ibrahim by 3-0, 5/11, 2/11, 10/12.

In the Under-17 quarterfinals, Waleed Khalil beat Lau Caleb of Malaysia by 3-2, 7/11, 11/5, 7/11, 11/6 while Ashab Irfan thrashed Jeeva Pravin of Malaysia by 3-0, 11/4,11/1, 11/5.