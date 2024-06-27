Pak players move in Asian Jr Squash C’ship semis

Pakistani players have moved in the semifinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Pakistani players have moved in the semifinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship here on Thursday.

In Boys U-13, Mohammad Iffat Zulkifli (MAS) beat Faizan Ali (Pak) 12-10, 13-11, 9-11, 11-6, Sohail Adnan (Pak) beat Jackrish Kumar (SIN) 11-0, 11-7, 11-3, Julius Tan (MAS) beat Mamoon Khan 11-9, 11-3, 5-11, 11-9, Huzaifa Shahid (Pak) beat M Fawad Khan (Pak) 11-6, 11-3, 9-4 (Retd).

In Boys U-15, Muhammad Raziq (MAS) beat Sim Yeak Wei (MAS) 11-6, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9, Abdullah Zaman (Pak) beat Shiv Kaul (SIN) 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, Nouman Khan (Pak) beat Simerver Singh (MAS) 11-1, 11-7, 11-8, Shiven Agarwal (IND) beat Abdul Ahad Butt (Pak) 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

In Boys U-17, Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat Yusha Nafees (IND) 11-1, 11-7, 11-2, Altamis Aqhar (MAS) beat Shu Takahashi (JAP) 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9, Nikhelswar (MAS) beat Aqil Mirza (MAS) 13-11, 1-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, Azaan Ali (Pak) beat Yahya Asad (Pak) 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.

In Boys U-19, Hamza Khan (Pak) beat Anas Ali Shah (Pak) 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, Muhammad Ammad (Pak) beat Tam Tsz Shing (HKG) 11-8, 11-2, 11-9, Harith Danial (MAS) beat Azan Khalil (Pak) 11-3, 11-3, 11-5, Jooyoung NA (KOR) beat Law Arthur Pak Ki (HKG) 11-3, 5-11, 13-11, 11-9.

In Girls U-13, Aadya Budhia (IND) beat Mahnoor Ali (Pak) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6, Maisarah Mohd (MAS) beat Lee Ka Man (HKG) 11-9, 11-6, 4-11, 11-6, Goushika (IND) beat Makaela Lin (HKG) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, Chiu Hau (HKG) beat Yu Hiu Ching (HKG) 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-3.

In Girls U-15, Harleein Tan (MAS) beat Anika Dubey (IND) 11-2, 11-5, 11-5, Yek Rui Jean (MAS) beat Tang Lok Yin (HKG) 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8, Ooi Wen Min (MAS) beat Jayna Lim (SIN) 11-7, 11-8, 11-6, Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG) beat Diva Shah (IND) 11-6, 11-6, 11-9.

In Girls U-17, Enna Wong (HKG) beat Chung Yee Ling (HKG) 11-3, 11-2, 11-3, Doyce Lee (MAS) beat Unnathi Tripathi (IND) 11-3, 11-1, 11-6, Tang Helen (HKG) beat Najwa Zara (MAS) 11-4, 11-6, 11-7, Whitney Isabelle (MAS) beat Cheeung Tsz (HKG) 10-12, 11-3, 11-8, 1-11, 11-9.

In Girls U-19, Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) beat Anrie Goh (MAS) 11-7, 9-11, 11-3, 11-3, Leung Ka (HKG) beat Valerie Kaitlyn (HKG) 11-4, 11-6, 11-9, Akari Midorikawa (JPN) beat Nirupama Dubey (IND) 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 11-5, Goh Zhe (MAS) beat Au Ling Yu (HKG) 11-7, 11-4, 11-0. The semifinals of both Men & Women Events would be played on Friday.

In Boys U-13, Sohail Adnan (Pak) will play against Mohammad Iffat Zulkifli (MAS) and Julius Tan (MAS) will play against Huzaifa Shahid (Pak).

In Boys U-15, Muhammad Raziq Puttra (MAS) will play against Abdullah Zaman (Pak) and Nouman Khan (Pak) will play against Shiven Agarwal (IND).

In Boys U-17, Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) will play against Altamis Aqhar (MAS) and Azan Ali (Pak) will play against Nikhelswar (MAS).

In Boys U-19, Hamza Khan (Pak) will play against M Ammad (Pak) and Harith Danial (MAS) will play against Jooyoung NA (KOR).

In Girls U-13, Maisarah Mohd (MAS) will play against Goushika (IND) and Chiu Hau (HKG) will play against Adiya Budhia (IND).

In Girls U-15, Harleein Tan (MAS) will play against Yek Rui Jean (MAS) and Ooi Wen Min (MAS) will play against Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG).

In Girls U-17, Enna Wong (HKG) will play aginst Doyce Lee (MAS) and Tang Helen (HKG) will play against Whitney Isabelle (MAS).

In Girls U-19, Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) will play against Leung Ka (HKG) and Akari Midorikawa (JPN) will play against Goh Zhe (MAS).