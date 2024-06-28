- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships finals
Pak Players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza Move In Asian Jr Squash C’ships Finals
Muhammad Rameez Published June 28, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Pakistani players Sohail Adnan, Huzaifa Shahid, Abdullah Nawaz and Hamza Khan have moved in the finals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship here on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistani players Sohail Adnan, Huzaifa Shahid, Abdullah Nawaz and Hamza Khan have moved in the finals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship here on Friday.
In Boys U-13 semifinals, Sohail Adnan (Pak) beat Mohammad Iffat Zulkifli (MAS) by 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 whereas Huzaifa Shahid (Pak) beat Julius Tan (MAS) by 11-2, 11-8, 11-5.
In Boys U-15 semifinals, Muhammad Raziq Puttra (MAS) beat Abdullah Zaman (Pak) by 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 whereas Shiven Agarwal (IND) beat Nouman Khan (Pak) by 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-0.
In Boys U-17 semifinals, Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat Altamis Aqhar (MAS) by 11-4, 14-12, 11-6 whereas, Nikhelswar (MAS) beat Azaan Ali (Pak) by 11-6, 11-6, 11-8.
In Boys U-19 semifinals, Hamza Khan (Pak) beat Muhammad Ammad (Pak) by 11-6, 11-5, 11-0 whereas Harith Danial (MAS) beat Jooyoung NA (KOR) 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10.
In Girls U-13 semifinals, Aadya Budhia (IND) beat Chiu Hau (HKG) by 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10 whereas, Goushika (IND) beat Maisarah Mohd (MAS) by 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6.
In Girls U-15 semifinals, Harleein Tan (MAS) beat Yek Rui Jean (MAS) by 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, whereas, Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG) beat Ooi Wen Min (MAS) by 11-7, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7.
In Girls U-17 semifinals, Enna Wong (HKG) beat Doyce Lee (MAS) by 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 whereas, Tang Helen (HKG) beat Whitney Isabelle (MAS) by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 15-13.
In Girls U-19 semifinals, Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) beat Leung Ka (HKG) by 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6 whereas, Akari Midorikawa (JPN) beat Goh Zhe (MAS) by 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 3-11, 11-8.
The finals of Boys of both Men & Women Events would be played on Saturday.
Fixtures- BU-13: Sohail Adnan (Pak) Vs Huzaifa Shahid (Pak); BU-15: M Raziq Puttra (MAS) Vs Shiven Agarwal (IND); BU-17: Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) Vs Nikhelswar (MAS); BU-19: M Hamza Khan (Pak) Vs Harith Danial (MAS); GU-13: Aadya Budhia (IND) Vs Goushika (IND); GU-15: Harleen Tan (MAS) Vs Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG); GU-17: Enna Wong (HKG) Vs Tang Helen (HKG); GU-19: Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) Vs Akari Midorikawa (JPN).
Recent Stories
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway
Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO
EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC
Iranians cast ballots in presidential election
4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project
China, US ambassadors meet DPM Dar; review bilateral ties
US Fed's preferred inflation indicator softens annually to 2.6% in May from 2.8% ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Asjad Iqbal outplays current World Champion in Asian Snooker C'ship54 minutes ago
-
India fans dream of World Cup glory after long wait6 hours ago
-
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final8 hours ago
-
Biggest stars yet to catch fire at Euro 202419 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India qualify for final after beating England21 hours ago
-
England bowl against India in rain-delayed T20 World Cup semi-final21 hours ago
-
Punjab, Sindh bag Netball C'ship titles21 hours ago
-
Pak players move in Asian Jr Squash C’ship semis24 hours ago
-
Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out1 day ago
-
Commissioner gives cash prizes to international hockey players of Bahawalpur1 day ago
-
Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars1 day ago
-
Wembanyama joins French sports stars in warning against 'extremes'1 day ago