Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships finals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistani players Sohail Adnan, Huzaifa Shahid, Abdullah Nawaz and Hamza Khan have moved in the finals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship here on Friday.

In Boys U-13 semifinals, Sohail Adnan (Pak) beat Mohammad Iffat Zulkifli (MAS) by 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 whereas Huzaifa Shahid (Pak) beat Julius Tan (MAS) by 11-2, 11-8, 11-5.

In Boys U-15 semifinals, Muhammad Raziq Puttra (MAS) beat Abdullah Zaman (Pak) by 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 whereas Shiven Agarwal (IND) beat Nouman Khan (Pak) by 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-0.

In Boys U-17 semifinals, Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat Altamis Aqhar (MAS) by 11-4, 14-12, 11-6 whereas, Nikhelswar (MAS) beat Azaan Ali (Pak) by 11-6, 11-6, 11-8.

In Boys U-19 semifinals, Hamza Khan (Pak) beat Muhammad Ammad (Pak) by 11-6, 11-5, 11-0 whereas Harith Danial (MAS) beat Jooyoung NA (KOR) 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10.

In Girls U-13 semifinals, Aadya Budhia (IND) beat Chiu Hau (HKG) by 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10 whereas, Goushika (IND) beat Maisarah Mohd (MAS) by 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6.

In Girls U-15 semifinals, Harleein Tan (MAS) beat Yek Rui Jean (MAS) by 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, whereas, Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG) beat Ooi Wen Min (MAS) by 11-7, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7.

In Girls U-17 semifinals, Enna Wong (HKG) beat Doyce Lee (MAS) by 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 whereas, Tang Helen (HKG) beat Whitney Isabelle (MAS) by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 15-13.

In Girls U-19 semifinals, Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) beat Leung Ka (HKG) by 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6 whereas, Akari Midorikawa (JPN) beat Goh Zhe (MAS) by 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 3-11, 11-8.

The finals of Boys of both Men & Women Events would be played on Saturday.

Fixtures- BU-13: Sohail Adnan (Pak) Vs Huzaifa Shahid (Pak); BU-15: M Raziq Puttra (MAS) Vs Shiven Agarwal (IND); BU-17: Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) Vs Nikhelswar (MAS); BU-19: M Hamza Khan (Pak) Vs Harith Danial (MAS); GU-13: Aadya Budhia (IND) Vs Goushika (IND); GU-15: Harleen Tan (MAS) Vs Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG); GU-17: Enna Wong (HKG) Vs Tang Helen (HKG); GU-19: Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) Vs Akari Midorikawa (JPN).