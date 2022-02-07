A three-member Pakistani contingent would feature in the World Archery Para Championship 2022 scheduled to be held in Dubai from February 21 to 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A three-member Pakistani contingent would feature in the World Archery Para Championship 2022 scheduled to be held in Dubai from February 21 to 27.

According to details, the three-member Pakistani contingent includes players Tanveer Ahmed, Waleed Aziz while Muhammad Ijaz would accompany them as coach.

This would be the first-ever representation of any Asian Country Blind Archers in World Championships. The final phase of Training camp for preparation of the said championship commenced from February 1 at Shahbaz Sharif sports Complex Rawalpindi and would continue till February 15.

The three-member Pakistani contingent would leave for Dubai for the Para Championship on February 19 from Islamabad International Airport.