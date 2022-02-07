UrduPoint.com

Pak Players To Feature In World Archery Para C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Pak players to feature in World Archery Para C'ship

A three-member Pakistani contingent would feature in the World Archery Para Championship 2022 scheduled to be held in Dubai from February 21 to 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A three-member Pakistani contingent would feature in the World Archery Para Championship 2022 scheduled to be held in Dubai from February 21 to 27.

According to details, the three-member Pakistani contingent includes players Tanveer Ahmed, Waleed Aziz while Muhammad Ijaz would accompany them as coach.

This would be the first-ever representation of any Asian Country Blind Archers in World Championships. The final phase of Training camp for preparation of the said championship commenced from February 1 at Shahbaz Sharif sports Complex Rawalpindi and would continue till February 15.

The three-member Pakistani contingent would leave for Dubai for the Para Championship on February 19 from Islamabad International Airport.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad World Sports Dubai Rawalpindi February From Asia Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Hijaz Na ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Hijaz Naqvi’s poetry collection "Zar ..

26 minutes ago
 vivo Announced Babar Azam as Brand Ambassador of V ..

Vivo Announced Babar Azam as Brand Ambassador of V23 5G in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites cli ..

Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites clinch National U16 Cup title

35 minutes ago
 Illegal constructions demolished during anti-encro ..

Illegal constructions demolished during anti-encroachment operation

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks to set up semiconductors zone with ..

Pakistan looks to set up semiconductors zone with help of China: Chaudhry Fawad

2 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects connections of 76 defaulters

WASA disconnects connections of 76 defaulters

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>