Pak Players To Feature In WSF Mens' World Jr Squash C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pak players to feature in WSF Mens' World Jr Squash C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Four Pakistani players would feature in the WSF Mens' World Junior Individual and Team Squash Championship to be held at Nancy, France from August 11 to 21.

The Individual event has a draw of 128 players and would be played from Aug 11 to 16 while team event will take place from Aug 17 to 21.

Pakistani contingent includes Muhammad Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan and Anas Ali Shah. Meanwhile a coach and manager would also accompany the players, said a press release.

While in the 1st round matches, Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman have been given bye whereas Ashab Irfan would play against Titouan Isambard of France while Anas Ali Shah will face Denis Gilevskiy from Ireland on Thursday.

