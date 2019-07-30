UrduPoint.com
Pak Players Win 1st Round Matches In World Jnr Individual Squash C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Pak players win 1st round matches in World Jnr Individual Squash C'ship

Pakistan players produced outstanding performance in the 1st round matches of World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019, beating their opponents at Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur's National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan players produced outstanding performance in the 1st round matches of World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019, beating their opponents at Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur's National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Noor Zaman edged passed Bicknell Matt of Canada with a game score of 11-4, 11-5, 9-11 and 11-5, while Mohammad Farhan Hashmi dispatched another Canadian by 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7.

Promising Hamza Sharif overwhelmed Wipperfuerth Jan of Germany by11-5, 11-5, 11-7 and Mohammad Hamza Khan defeated Mavani Sayeed of Canada with the game score of 11-5, 11-7 and 14-12.

Similarly, Naveed Rehman recorded a straight games victory over Australia's Penfold Joshua by 11-6, 11-7 and 11-4. Haris Qasim moved to next round after getting a bye.

Top squash players from around the world are competing at the six-day event where tournament top seed, World No. 29 Mostafa Asal of Egypt is defending his title. The 18-year-old from Cairo is firm favourite to retain the title. The second seed at the event is Omar El Torkey, who is also 18 and from Cairo. Czech Viktor Byrtus is the highest non-Egyptian seed sharing the men's 3/4 seeding with Egypt's Mostafa El Serty.

