Pak Reach 213-8 At Tea Break

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:10 PM

Pak reach 213-8 at tea break

ADELAIDE, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::A century partnership between Babar Azam and Yasir Shah saved Pakistan from falling apart and reached 213-8 at the close of extended first session on Day 3 of the day-night Pink Ball second against Australia at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday.

Babar Azam played a scintillating innings of 97 runs laced with 11 fours before he became the fifth victim of Mitchell Satrc who had so far bagged 6 wickets in the innings for 50 runs in 21 overs.

Yasir Shah is undefeated on 66 (150) while Muhammad Abbas is batting on 1 (23). Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (1) was the other wicket to fall off the bowling of Starc who got the better of Pakistan fast bowler with a unplayable Yorker on the very first ball.

Pakistan still need 376 runs to match Australia's 589 runs with only two wickets in hand.

The weather has relented against all forecast by the weather pundits that it would rain throughout the day 3 at the Adelaide Oval.

