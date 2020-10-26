Pak rockball team to feature in Three-Nation Tournament

Pakistan rockball team would be featuring in the Three-Nation Tournament scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in May 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan rockball team would be featuring in the Three-Nation Tournament scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in May 2021.

"Besides Pakistan, hosts Bangladesh and India will participate in the tournament," Pakistan Rockball Federation (PRBF) Secretary Umme Laila Kalsoom Rana told APP on Monday.

She said this was decided in the general council meeting of the International Rockball Federation which was held online on Sunday and was headed by its president James Feger.

"The International Rockball Federation will be resuming international activities from next year which has been come tio a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meeting Pakistan was represented by me, Syed Jaffer Ali Shah and Maqool Arian," she said.

She said other decisions taken in the meeting, included the Asian Rockball Championship to be held in June 2021 in Thailand and International Rockball Championship to be staged in USA for which the dates have not been finalized yet.

