Pak-SA Series, An Opportunity To Prepare For T20 WC: Sultan Shah

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah believes the series against the South Africa blind cricket team would provide Pakistani players an opportunity to prepare well for the T20 World Cup for the Blind to be held in India in November.

The South Africa blind cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for the first time to play a three-match ODI Series and three-match T20 series.

The ODI series will be held here at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium from February 28 to March 3. The T20 series will be held in Lahore and Faisalabad from March 5-8.

The ODI series matches would be held on February 28, March 1 and 3. The first game of the T20 series would be held at Lahore on March 5. Faisalabad would host the second and third T20 games on March 7 and March 8.

Sultan said this was the first time that the South African blind side is visiting Pakistan. "Pakistan have visited South Africa three times. This series will give an opportunity to the players to prepare for the T20 World Cup," he told APP.

He said the South African team was overwhelmed to see the hospitality of the Pakistanis on their arrival here. "They are very happy to tour Pakistan. They also want to learn from us about the professionalism of our team and coaching," he said.

Sultan said this series was very important for the players. "We have given five youngsters a chance to prove their mettle in the series," he said.

"I'm hopeful that the five youngsters who will debut in the series would do well. The T20 world cup is in India in November and we want our players to prepare well for it," he said.

>