PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan and South Africa women’s cricket teams were gearing up for an exciting three-match T-20 series, going to be played from 16 to 20 September at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The first two T-20 were scheduled for 16 and 18 September and the matches will begin at 7:00 pm, while the final match scheduled on 20 September was planned to be a morning fixture starting at 10:00 am, PCB officials said.

After the series, both teams will prepare for the ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in the UAE. The South African team was set to depart for Dubai on September 21, while the Pakistan team will leave for the UAE on September 23.

The South African team will arrive at Lahore in the early morning on September 13 and travel to Multan by a chartered flight.

Both teams will train at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 14 and 15 from 2:00 pm while a Pakistani cricketer will be available for short interviews before training on September 14.

Before the session scheduled on September 15, team captains Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) and Fatima Sana (Pakistan) will hold a pre-series media conference and participate in a trophy photoshoot. After the third match, star performers from both teams will attend a post-series media conference.