Pak score 125-5 at lunch

BRISBANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) -:Pakistan were in a precarious situation at 125-5 at the tea-break after the post-lunch session belonged to Australia as they grabbed 5 wickets on the first day of the first test against Australia at the Gabba here on Thursday.

At the tea-break, Asad Shafiq was batting on 18 off 53 balls and Muhammad Rizwan scored 19 off 22 balls with an unbroken partnership of 31 runs. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the most successful bowler with two wickets, including prized scalp of Babar Azam, for 30 runs in 16 overs. Mitchell Stark, Pat Cummins and Nathon Lyon shared a wicket each.

The opening stand of 75 runs between Azhar Ali scored 39 (104) and Shan Masood 27(97) was broken by Cummins in the 33rd over when Shan Masood edged a short delivery to the second slip,while Azhar Ali departed in the very next over off the bowling of Hazlewood on the same total.

Australia bowlers were rewarded for their consistency and pace and some loose stroke-play by the Pakistan batsmen during the second session of the day although they toiled under the Brisbane sun with the mercury reaching 28 degree Celsius during the first session on the first day of the test match.