UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Score 125-5 At Lunch

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Pak score 125-5 at lunch

BRISBANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) -:Pakistan were in a precarious situation at 125-5 at the tea-break after the post-lunch session belonged to Australia as they grabbed 5 wickets on the first day of the first test against Australia at the Gabba here on Thursday.

At the tea-break, Asad Shafiq was batting on 18 off 53 balls and Muhammad Rizwan scored 19 off 22 balls with an unbroken partnership of 31 runs. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the most successful bowler with two wickets, including prized scalp of Babar Azam, for 30 runs in 16 overs. Mitchell Stark, Pat Cummins and Nathon Lyon shared a wicket each.

The opening stand of 75 runs between Azhar Ali scored 39 (104) and Shan Masood 27(97) was broken by Cummins in the 33rd over when Shan Masood edged a short delivery to the second slip,while Azhar Ali departed in the very next over off the bowling of Hazlewood on the same total.

Australia bowlers were rewarded for their consistency and pace and some loose stroke-play by the Pakistan batsmen during the second session of the day although they toiled under the Brisbane sun with the mercury reaching 28 degree Celsius during the first session on the first day of the test match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Brisbane Lyon Same Mitchell Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Shan Masood Babar Azam Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 November 2019

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

11 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

11 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

11 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.