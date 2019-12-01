UrduPoint.com
Pak Score 302-10; Aus Enforce Follow On

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 01:50 PM

ADELAIDE, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Pakistan managed to score 302-10 runs in their first innings in pursuit Australia's 589-3 runs on Day 3 of the day-night Pink Ball second against Australia at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday.

Australia have enforced follow on and Pakistan will bat some 20 minutes in the second session before dinner to avoid back to back innings defeat in the Adelaide Oval test.

Pakistan were beaten by an inningsand 5 runs in the first test of the series at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Your Thoughts and Comments

