Pak send SA out of the CWC 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan annihilated all hopes of South Africa's stay in the tournament as they beat the latter comprehensively by 49 runs after South Africa failed to chase 308 in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019 at Lords on Sunday.

Reaping the advantage of a big total of 308-7 posted by heroics of Haris Sohail (89) and Babar Azam (69), Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan and Muhammad Amir made deep inroads into the South African batting line-up and ensured a much needed win for Pakistan.

Only Faf du Plessis (63) and Q de Kock (47) offered some hope for the South Africans with 87 runs partnership but the rest of the middle order batsmen could offer little resistance to the Pakistani bowlers.

It was Muhamamd Amir who snatched important wickets of Hashim Amla and Faf de Plessis through two excellent bowling spells as he returned with figures of 2-49 off his spell.

Muhamamd Amir is the leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps in the CWC 19 with the best economy rate in the tournament.

Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan shared 3 wickets each as they decimated all hopes within the South African camp.

Pakistan will play their next match against New Zealand in Birmingham on June 26 (Wednesday).