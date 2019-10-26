UrduPoint.com
Pak Services Volleyball Gets Bronze Medal In World Military Games

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:56 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Services Volleyball team created history by winning the bronze medal in the World Military Games defeating Qatar in a classification match for the third place at Wuhan China on Saturday.

Pakistan won with straight 3-0 sets, with a score line of 25-20,25-21,25-16. Pakistan had earlier lost to China in the semi finals with a score of 3-0 set as Qatar lost to South Korea in the other semi finals, said the information made available here to APP by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

It is a matter of great satisfaction for lovers of Volleyball in Pakistan that Volleyball is progressing at world level. Winning 3rd position in the World Military Games, a great world competition in which more than 100 countries are participating , is a matter of big pride for Pakistan. 10 top Volleyball countries of the world including great Names in Volleyball like Brazil, Canada, France, Netherland, Iran, South Korea and China participated in this event.

Pakistan services team reached to semi final after defeating strong teams of Netherlands, Canada and Iran. All these teams have higher ranking than Pakistan in World Volleyball. Winning from such teams is a clear indication of Pakistan's level moving up these days.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation is quite optimistic that its efforts in the promotion of Volleyball at youth and junior level by hiring the services of foreign coaches in the last 3 years are giving positive results as Pakistan's national U/23 men team has recently won 4th position in the Asian Volleyball Championship and Pakistan's senior team had won from China and India in the last year's Asian Games at Jakarta, Indonesia.

Mubashar Raza as Captain with the support of Farooq Haider, Hamid, Aafaq, and Abuzar performed extremely well in this World Military Games.

