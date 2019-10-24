UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Services Volleyball Team In SF Of World Military Games In China

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:06 PM

Pak services volleyball team in SF of World Military Games in China

Pakistan Services Volleyball team reached the semi-finals of the World Military Games (CISM) in Wuhan, China on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Services Volleyball team reached the semi-finals of the World Military Games (CISM) in Wuhan, China on Thursday.

Pakistan team, in its pool defeated and struck an impressive show and collected three back-to-back victories defeating The Netherlands with a set score of 3-0, Canada 3-0, Iran 3-1, and lost to South Korea 3-2.

The loss in the last match did not matter much as Pakistan made its way to the semi-finals by finishing second in its group.

These games are a huge assembly of world athletes participating in number of sports. More than 100 countries are participating in these games.

Pak team will play against Brazil in semi final whereas South Korea, the 2nd semi finalist will take on the winner of China-Qatar teams.

A total of 10 Volleyball teams belonging to 10 countries are participating in this mega event.

The Pakistan Services Volleyball team achieved brilliant victories against the leading Volleyball playing countries of the world. its indicates that Volleyball in Pakistan has progressed greatly.

Volleyball as a Team Sport has great potential to win medals for Pakistan in international competitions as it is a very popular sport throughout the country.

In this competition Pakistan services captain, Mubashar Raza who belongs to Navy and also plays for Pakistan team, has performed extremely well.

He has been ably supported by Aafaq, from Air Force, Abu Zar and Usman again from Navy, Hamid, Anwar Khan, Yaseen and Farooq Haider from Army. Tomorrow's,Friday match will be crucial for going to the top position, as it will be for the 1st time ever that Pakistan Volleyball will achieve this distinction.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Army Sports Iran China Canada Wuhan Brazil South Korea Netherlands Event From Top

Recent Stories

Kalabagh Asean beats Asean BN in Islamabad Open Po ..

5 minutes ago

Function held in connection with World Polio Day

5 minutes ago

Govt not mulling any deal with Zardari, Nawaz: Min ..

5 minutes ago

UK Detectives Given Extra 24 Hours to Question Tru ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister holds meeting to review law, order ..

8 minutes ago

140 pilferers caught in South Punjab

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.