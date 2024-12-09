Open Menu

Pak Shaheen Football Club Qualifies For Semi Finals

Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Pak Shaheen Club has qualified to the semi-finals of the ongoing Saleem Farani Memorial Football Tournament. The winning team won the quarter-final on penalty kicks against USGC.

According to the details, the exciting matches of the Saleem Farani Memorial Football Tournament organized by the District Football Association are underway at the Municipal Stadium, Rawalpindi.

In the third quarter-final of the tournament, Pak Shaheen Club defeated USGC by 4-2 goals on penalty kicks and qualified for the semi-finals.

Earlier, the match remained undecided until the scheduled time, as no team could score any goal.

Vice President Raja Ishtiaq Ahmed, Punjab Football Association congratulated the winning team and encouraged the players. A large number of fans were present at the ground.

It should be noted that the fourth and final quarter-final of the tournament will be played between Al-Muslam Club and Zamindar Club tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Municipal Stadium.

More Stories From Sports