Pak Shaheens, Bangladesh A match abandoned

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The second game of the three match One-Day series between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A was abandoned due to persistent rain and wet outfield here at the Islamabad Club on Wednesday.

Pakistan Shaheens lead the 50-over series by 1-0 after having won the first match by eight wickets on August 26. The third match will be played on August 30 at the same venue.