Pak Shaheens, Bangladesh A Match Abandoned
Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The second game of the three match One-Day series between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A was abandoned due to persistent rain and wet outfield here at the Islamabad Club on Wednesday.
Pakistan Shaheens lead the 50-over series by 1-0 after having won the first match by eight wickets on August 26. The third match will be played on August 30 at the same venue.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Sports
-
PHF bans three players, physio for life23 minutes ago
-
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup3 hours ago
-
South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup3 hours ago
-
PakVsBan: Second 50 overs match abandoned due to rain3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh intensify preparations ahead of 2nd Test3 hours ago
-
Paralympic Games 2024 to kick off in Paris today8 hours ago
-
Abbottabad admin forms district-level committee to regulate mining leases, licensing, crushing plant ..8 hours ago
-
Rizwan achieves career-best ICC Test Ranking8 hours ago
-
Champions One-Day Cup to begin from Sept 126 hours ago
-
SAAF Jr Athletics Championship from Sept 1110 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket Board announces free entry for students for second Test10 hours ago
-
Abrar, Kamran joins Pakistan Test squad12 hours ago