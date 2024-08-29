Pak Shaheens, Bangladesh A Training Session Called Off
Muhammad Rameez Published August 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The training session of Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A to take place on Thursday was canceled due to bad weather.
The session of Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A was to take place from 10am to 1pm here at the Islamabad Club.
It may be mentioned that, the second One-Day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A was abandoned due to continuous rain and wet outfield.
Pakistan Shaheens have 1-0 lead in the three-match series as they won the first match by eight wickets.
The third and final ODI of the series will be played on August 30 at Islamabad Club.
