Pak Shaheens, SL A teams gear up for series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A teams engaged in an intense three-hour training session at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Saturday, fine-tuning their skills ahead of their highly anticipated series.

According to details, the first four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A will begin on November 11 at the same venue.

All matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.