Pak Shaheens, SL A Teams Gear Up For Series
Muhammad Rameez Published November 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A teams engaged in an intense three-hour training session at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Saturday, fine-tuning their skills ahead of their highly anticipated series.
According to details, the first four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A will begin on November 11 at the same venue.
All matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
