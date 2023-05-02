UrduPoint.com

Pak Shaheens-Zimbabwe Series Begins Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Shaheens would take on Zimbabwe in two four-dayers and six 50-over matches' series beginning Wednesday in Harare, Kwekwe and Mutare.

The series would be played from May 3 to 27.

Pakistan Shaheens squad includes 16 players and four reserve players. Six players apart from the captain and Test cricketer Imran Butt have already represented Pakistan in international cricket, said a press release.

These include Hussain Talat (1 ODI, 18 T20Is), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), Mir Hamza (3 Tests), Mohammad Ali (2 Tests), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Saim Ayub (8 T20Is).

Captain Imran Butt said, "We have had a rigorous training camp for the Pakistan Shaheens team ahead of our tour to Zimbabwe.

The players have put in a lot of hard work and effort to prepare for this important series.

"The side consists of experienced and young players. We have some very talented individuals in the side who are eager to showcase their skills on the international stage.

"The team is in good spirits and looking forward to the challenge of playing in Zimbabwe. We are confident that we have the right mix of players to put up a strong performance.

" Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (captain) (Lahore), Hussain Talat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana). Saim Ayub (Karachi, 50-over matches only). Asif Mehmood (Hyderabad), Athar Mehmood (Gujranwala), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Waqar Ahmad (Peshawar) (all reserves).

Player Support Personnel include Aizaz Cheema (coach), Imran Abbas (manager), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Muhammad Asad (physiotherapist) and Faisal Rai (team analyst). Abdul Rehman (Team consultant, for 50-over matches only).

Tour schedule- May 3-6: 1st Four-day match, KSC, Kwekwe; May 10- 13: 2nd Four-day match, MSC, Mutare; May 17: 1st 50-over match, TSC, Harare; May 19: 2nd 50-over match, HSC, Harare; May 21: 3rd 50-over match, HSC, Harare; May 23: 4th 50-over match, OH, Harare; May 25: 5th 50-over match, HSC, Harare; May 27: 6th 50-over match, HSC, Harare.

