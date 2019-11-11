UrduPoint.com
Pak Shooter Gulfam Joseph Qualifies For 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

Pak shooter Gulfam Joseph qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Pakistani shooter Gulfam Joseph was the latest shooter to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistani shooter Gulfam Joseph was the latest shooter to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir.

"Joseph who is only 19 years old has qualified for the air pistol event of the Olympics. This will be his very first international event. He has shown extraordinary talent by participating in National Senior category only few months back," Javed Lodhi Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) told APP on Monday.

Previously shooter Muhammad Khalil Akhtar qualified for the Olympics and will be representing Pakistan in the rapid-fire pistol event.

Akhtar bagged a silver medal in the Men's 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol Team event in the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati and Shillong, India.

In 2018 he competed in the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and finished sixth. He was the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir also qualified after winning the Olympic quota for Pakistan in the Rapid Fire Pistol category.

"NRAP is supporting and sponsoring the shooters who have been featuring in qualifiers without any support," he said.

Lodhi said Bashir and Khalil were the same shooters who were denied visas to feature in the ISSF Shooting World Cup in India earlier this year.

